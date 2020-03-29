Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 284,815 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,244 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 284,815 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Southwest Airlines worth $77,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 87.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.38 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

