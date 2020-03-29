Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,058 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Baxter International worth $71,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 241,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,891,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,437,000 after acquiring an additional 148,183 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

BAX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

