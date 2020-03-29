Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 437,254 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437,254 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.66% of ON Semiconductor worth $66,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after buying an additional 949,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $12.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

