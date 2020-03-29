Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,360 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of Pool worth $70,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

POOL stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $159.71 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.