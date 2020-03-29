Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 59,546 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,546 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.30% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $69,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

AIMT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

