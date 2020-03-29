Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,855 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.27% of OneMain worth $73,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 291.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 79,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

OMF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

