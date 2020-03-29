Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 73,368 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,368 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $66,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

