Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 83,700 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Incyte worth $80,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.96 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.