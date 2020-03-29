Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 87,313 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.46% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $78,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $41.85 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.