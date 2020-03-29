Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $140,562,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Allstate by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 196,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ALL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

