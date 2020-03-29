Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,511.24.

GOOGL stock traded down $52.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,327.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,319.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

