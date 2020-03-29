Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,203,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 803,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $19,559,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock worth $69,553,000 after buying an additional 337,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $126,761,000 after buying an additional 324,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -226.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

