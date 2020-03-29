Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

MO remained flat at $$36.64 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,679,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902,316. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.