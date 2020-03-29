Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Amc Networks worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Amc Networks by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

