Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,800,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,903 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $7.80 on Friday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

