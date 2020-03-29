Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

