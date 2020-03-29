American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -4.00

Media coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 50,783,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,776,200. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

