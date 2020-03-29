American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 27th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after buying an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.