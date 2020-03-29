American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $120.77. 1,169,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

