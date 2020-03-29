Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Citigroup cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $7.54 on Friday, hitting $103.33. 1,152,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,454. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

