AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE ABC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.