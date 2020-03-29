Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

