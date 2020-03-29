Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $198.27. 4,119,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

