Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 27th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,927,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,722,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

