AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

