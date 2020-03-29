Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $48,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,628,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,541,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 1,905,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

