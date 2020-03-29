Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,987,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

APH stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.