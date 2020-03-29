Ampleforth Hits One Day Volume of $1.33 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00019704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.04936576 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,055,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,796,131 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.