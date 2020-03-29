Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 74,473 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

