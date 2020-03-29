Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

