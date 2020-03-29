Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,746. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

