Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mongodb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $300,195.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,254.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,894 shares of company stock worth $31,409,856. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.