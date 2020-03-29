Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Kraton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Kraton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.