Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,895 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $98.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

