Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,895 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $98.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
