Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

NYSE MAC opened at $6.18 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,180 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

