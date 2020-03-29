Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 182.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Commscope worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

COMM stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

