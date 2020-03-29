Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.88 and a beta of 1.42. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

