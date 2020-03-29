Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

