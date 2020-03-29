Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $38.67 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.