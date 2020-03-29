Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,607 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a P/E ratio of -966.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

