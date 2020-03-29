Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.