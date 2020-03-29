Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MAG Silver worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MAG Silver by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 146,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MAG Silver by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $8.65 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

