Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

