Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS opened at $80.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.