Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

SMAR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

