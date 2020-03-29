Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $91.14 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

