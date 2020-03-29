Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

