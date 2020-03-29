Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,727 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.