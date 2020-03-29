Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,688 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

