Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,333 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $54.05 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.63 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

